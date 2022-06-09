Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.43. DocuSign posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

DOCU stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,930,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,868. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -249.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.34.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.