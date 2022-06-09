Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.16. Koppers reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

KOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

KOP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. 51,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,117. Koppers has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $583.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Koppers by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

