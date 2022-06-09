Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

NMRK traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,656. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.43%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.