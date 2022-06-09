Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will report sales of $146.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $147.59 million. Perion Network posted sales of $109.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $630.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $626.32 million to $635.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $734.06 million, with estimates ranging from $728.48 million to $742.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Perion Network stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 306,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 64,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

