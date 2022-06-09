Analysts Expect Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.46 Million

Brokerages expect that Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) will announce $39.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.70 million and the lowest is $39.30 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full-year sales of $180.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.50 million to $182.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $259.62 million, with estimates ranging from $252.76 million to $267.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Labs PBC.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 1,870,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,347. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 3,142.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 192,924 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 502.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

