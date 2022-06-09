Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $83,500,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG opened at $62.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $315.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

