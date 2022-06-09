Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Price Target at GBX 2,202.14

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,119.17 ($26.56).

BRBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.81) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.56) to GBX 2,070 ($25.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($28.57) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($24.31) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($62,209.77). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($101,065.16).

Burberry Group stock traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.38) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,684.50 ($21.11). 924,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,612.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,738.57. The firm has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($28.41).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 35.40 ($0.44) dividend. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

