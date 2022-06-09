Analysts Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target at $25.38

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,627,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nielsen by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 19.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nielsen by 40.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,141. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. Nielsen has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

