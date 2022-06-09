Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target at C$15.38

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$12.89. 476,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.35 and a 52 week high of C$14.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.