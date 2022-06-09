Analysts Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Target Price at $40.20

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,473,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after buying an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,644,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Parsons by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 233,479 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

