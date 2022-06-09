Analysts Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $76,347.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,771 shares of company stock worth $3,185,628. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Andersons by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANDE traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 191,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Andersons has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

