Analysts Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target at $25.14

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

VRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Vroom stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 412,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,528,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Vroom has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $167.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $923.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vroom will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $41,800.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $57,003.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,868 shares of company stock valued at $121,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

