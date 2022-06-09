Analyzing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 492.11%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -113.42% -64.27% CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and CVR Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 56.24 -$13.40 million ($0.99) -0.77 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 1.00

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats CVR Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About CVR Medical (Get Rating)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

