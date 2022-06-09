Analyzing Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) & Volta (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Volta alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Volta and Wallbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta 1 3 4 0 2.38 Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86

Volta currently has a consensus price target of $7.06, indicating a potential upside of 196.74%. Wallbox has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 78.64%. Given Volta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volta is more favorable than Wallbox.

Volatility & Risk

Volta has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, suggesting that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Volta and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta N/A -92.38% -43.75% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volta and Wallbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta $32.31 million 12.32 -$276.60 million N/A N/A Wallbox $84.68 million 18.57 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

Wallbox has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Volta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wallbox beats Volta on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.