Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $18.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.
Several analysts have commented on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
In related news, Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at $134,660.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 30,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $395,025.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,344,770 shares in the company, valued at $95,408,562.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,270 shares of company stock valued at $687,042.
AOMR stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,708. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $333.02 million and a PE ratio of -10.52. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.
Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently -141.73%.
About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.