Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $18.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several analysts have commented on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at $134,660.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 30,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $395,025.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,344,770 shares in the company, valued at $95,408,562.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,270 shares of company stock valued at $687,042.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 377,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

AOMR stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,708. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $333.02 million and a PE ratio of -10.52. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently -141.73%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.