ANON 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ANON has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. ANON has a market cap of $220,001.29 and approximately $8.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00324544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,178.30 or 1.00006856 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

