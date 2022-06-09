ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.81. 283,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,435. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

