Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Position Cut by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 267,878 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up about 1.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.31. 98,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,835,527. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

