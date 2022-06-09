Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as low as C$0.70. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 14,464 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

