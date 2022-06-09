Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.09 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.83.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $324,234.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,223,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,803,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 825,030 shares of company stock worth $38,892,351 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Appian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Appian by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.