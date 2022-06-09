Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

Applied Materials stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.24. 5,873,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 40,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

