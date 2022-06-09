Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.17

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 28000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (TSE:APS)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
