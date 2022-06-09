Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Insider Kathy E. Veltri Sells 13,144 Shares

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $14.95.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 218,568 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 4,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $13,127,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 930,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.