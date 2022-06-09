Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $17.30 on Monday. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

