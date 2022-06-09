ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Bought by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 555,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 235,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 133,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.97. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,961. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

