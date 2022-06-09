Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 1,816.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 244,605 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $34,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.64.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average of $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

