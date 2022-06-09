Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.31% of Ashland Global worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $108.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Ashland Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.