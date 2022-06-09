Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 432 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 436 ($5.46). 78,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 109,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 430.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 466.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £534.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44.

About Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

