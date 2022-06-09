ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in ASML by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $567.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $580.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.02. The company has a market capitalization of $232.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $509.55 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.44.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

