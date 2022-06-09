Assemble Protocol (ASM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.37 Million

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.37 million and approximately $825,418.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,292.16 or 1.00051951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030365 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,465,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,554,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.