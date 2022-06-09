AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.70. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

NYSE:T traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.88. 24,797,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,526,262. AT&T has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

