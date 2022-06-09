Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Raised to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$2.15 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.50.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACB. Cowen lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price target (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.39.

ACB stock opened at C$1.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$586.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.28. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$1.88 and a 1-year high of C$12.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

