Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

Autodesk stock traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.06. The stock had a trading volume of 963,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,934. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $173.90 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.35.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

