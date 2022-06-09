Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 2,016.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,643 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avista by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,760,000 after buying an additional 105,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avista by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,696,000 after buying an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avista by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,376 shares of company stock worth $414,088. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

