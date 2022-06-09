Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 1,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Awakn Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

