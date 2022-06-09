Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will post $179.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.70 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $158.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $706.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $712.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $778.94 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $806.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 32.23%.

Shares of AX traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 223,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,033. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $62.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

