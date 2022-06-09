Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.82. 7,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 10,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

