Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azenta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
AZTA traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.24. 343,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,834. Azenta has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04.
About Azenta (Get Rating)
Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.
