Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stake Trimmed by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up 5.6% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,243,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,138,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.72. 186,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,819,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.61.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.