Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. 302,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

