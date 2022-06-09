Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) to announce $5.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.69 billion and the highest is $6.21 billion. Banco Bradesco posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year sales of $23.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.29 billion to $26.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. 2,976,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,771,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,739,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,976 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,515,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

