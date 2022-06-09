Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,682,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after buying an additional 1,434,252 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.01. 1,090,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,447,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

