Barclays Reiterates $220.00 Price Target for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.44.

UPS opened at $179.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.74. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

