Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of BBWI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.28. 123,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,974. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.20.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 544,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $18,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.