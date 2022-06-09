Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLCO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.70.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

NYSE BLCO opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.