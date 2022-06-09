Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.86-$7.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.64 billion-$51.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.59 billion.
BAYRY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.62. 548,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
