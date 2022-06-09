Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.94

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 14968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,982,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,222,000 after buying an additional 442,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,337,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,384,000 after buying an additional 429,543 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

