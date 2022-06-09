Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $5.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 141294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

The firm has a market cap of $601.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

