Belt Finance Achieves Market Cap of $5.31 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001841 BTC on exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and $143,546.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00340860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00408414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031122 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

