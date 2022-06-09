Berry Data (BRY) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Berry Data (BRY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $287,522.10 and approximately $16,545.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

